Calvin Harris says he'll release 10 new songs in 2017

While answering questions from fans on Twitter Tuesday, Calvin Harris revealed to his followers that he has plans to release 10 new songs this year. When a fan asked the producer, “Any new upcoming tracks this year?” Harris answered, “10.”

Harris hasn’t released an album since 2014’s Motion, but spent 2016 at the top of the charts with his hit song “This Is What You Came For,” featuring Rihanna. The track, which Harris’ ex Taylor Swift wrote, sat at No. 1 on the Hot Dance/ Electronic Songs chart for three weeks and peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100. Its music video also reached one million views on YouTube back in November, shortly after the release of his most recent single, “My Way.”

Harris’ rep did not respond to EW’s immediate request for comment about new music