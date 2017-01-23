Ray Davies announces new album about America

Former Kinks frontman Ray Davies announced his first solo album in nearly a decade Monday. The 15-song collection, titled Americana, drops April 21 and is Davies’ first full-length since 2008’s Working Man’s Café.

Americana shares its name with Davies’ 2013 memoir, Americana: The Kinks, the Riff, the Road: The Story, and is, according to a press release, “an autobiographical work, chronicling the inextricable role America has played in Davies’ life.” The record includes spoken-word readings of passages from his memoir and explores “the rich American musical tapestry, through the lens of Davies’ own wholly unique American experience.” The rocker also recruited famed Twin Cities rockers the Jayhawks as his backing band for the record.

Late last year, Queen Elizabeth knighted Davies. And although his last album of new material was Working Man’s Café, Davies released an album of re-recorded old material, See My Friends, in 2010 that featured artists including Bruce Springsteen, Metallica, Lucinda Williams, Jackson Brown, and Mumford & Sons.

Davies also shared a first taste of the album, “Poetry,” with his announcement. Hear it below.