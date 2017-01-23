The NHL is going all out for its All-Star Game this weekend. Fifth Harmony, Carly Rae Jepsen, and Nick Jonas will perform during Sunday’s game, the league announced Monday.

Jepsen will open up the game by performing the Canadian national anthem, followed by Fifth Harmony’s rendition of the American anthem. Jonas will perform during the second intermission.

For its 100th year, the NHL has big plans for this year’s All-Star game. Mad Men star Jon Hamm will host Friday’s The NHL100, a special television event celebrating the league’s anniversary by honoring its 100 greatest players. Robin Thicke will honor his late father, Alan, who was a life-long hockey fan. John Legend and John Ondrasik of Five for Fighting will also appear at the event.

The 62nd NHL All-Star Game begins Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET from Los Angeles’ Staples Center on NBC.