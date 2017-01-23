Jeff Tweedy responds to Wilco's 'hurtful' Facebook trolls

Jeff Tweedy is going after social media trolls who criticized his band, Wilco, for addressing political matters.

Tweedy and the Chicago rockers have been outspoken against Donald Trump since last year. Tweedy noted that people were “being mean” in the comments section on Wilco’s Facebook page and said he wanted to address them, while acknowledging he may not sway his fans.

“I suppose that’s why we share our opinions on Facebook, social media, etc., but I think it’s more often than not just a helpful reminder to like-minded people (our bubble?) not to despair and to try to remain hopeful,” he writes. “It’s a place for us to model some coping strategies that have made us feel better as citizens and to remind people to participate.”

Tweedy then invited fans to join his “bubble,” making use of a regular Trump line: “If you can trust a reality TV star billionaire when he says, ‘Believe me,’ surely you can believe me when I say you’re welcome in my bubble. I grew up in what I think might be something like your bubble. You should at least try this one! Come on in!”

Tweedy says he wants those folks who disagree with him to stick around, too. “Or … maybe you just get off on getting people angry and it helps you blow off a little steam and feel a tiny bit more in control of your life. Good for you,” he wrote. “Or…maybe you’re serious about all the hurtful things you’ve been saying. If you ARE serious, I would like to welcome you back to our little corner of the web to spit and foam anytime you like. I can take it. I’m not afraid of you.”

Read Tweedy’s full note below.