Father John Misty shares new song referencing Trump, Obama, Pepe the Frog

Father John Misty shared a new song on Monday. Titled “Pure Comedy,” the timely track references topics including Presidents Obama and Trump, Pepe the frog, Kanye West, and John Cena.

“Pure Comedy” is the latest in a string of songs Father John Misty — the project of singer-songwriter Josh Tillman — has released since breaking through with his sophomore effort, 2015’s I Love You, Honeybear. That’s included straightforward loosies like “Real Love Baby” and “The Memo,” but also bizarre turns like his Velvet Underground-styled covers of songs off Taylor Swift’s 1989, a freaky lullaby that premiered on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, and demos of Prius commercials.

Since I Love You, Honeybear, Tillman has also forayed into the pop world, receiving writing credits on Beyoncé’s Lemonade and Lady Gaga’s Joanne.

Listen to “Pure Comedy” below.