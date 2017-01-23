Ed Sheeran releases coming-of-age music video for 'Castle on the Hill'

Ed Sheeran confronts nostalgia head-on in the new music video for “Castle on the Hill,” one of the first singles from his new album, ÷ (pronounced “Divide”).

Filmed in his hometown, Framlingham in Suffolk, England, “Castle on the Hill” follows a young red-headed boy and his pals as they drink beers, drive fast, smoke cigarettes, and make out in cars. It’s a natural fit to the track which houses lyrics like, “Fifteen years old and smoking hand-rolled cigarettes/ Running from the law through the backfields and getting drunk with my friends/ Had my first kiss on a Friday night, I don’t reckon that I did it right.”

“Loved filming this in Fram All these kids are actually from my high school!” Sheeran tweeted after the video came out.

Directed by George Belfield, “Castle on the Hill” is Sheeran’s first new music video from ÷ .

Sheeran’s ÷ comes out March 3 and also features hit single “Shape of You.”