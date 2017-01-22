Taylor Swift 'proud to be a woman' after historic Women's March protests

Though she never publicly endorsed a candidate during the 2016 presidential election cycle, pop superstar Taylor Swift is backing the millions of protesters who took the streets Saturday in opposition to Donald Trump’s inauguration as the nation’s 45th commander-in-chief.

Following the Women’s March protests held around the world over the weekend, Swift voiced her support for the cause via Twitter, telling her 83 million followers that watching the historic display — one of the largest in U.S. history — made her “proud.”

“So much love, pride, and respect for those who marched,” she wrote. “I’m proud to be a woman today, and every day.”

It’s unclear whether Swift attended any activities related to the Women’s March protests, though scores of entertainment figures — including Madonna, Scarlett Johansson, Alicia Keys, Charlize Theron, Jessica Chastain, and Julianne Moore — did.

Unlike her music industry peers (Beyoncé and Jay Z stumped for Hillary Clinton at a Cleveland concert, Lady Gaga performed alongside Bruce Springsteen at a Clinton rally, and Katy Perry took the stage at July’s Democratic National Convention to sing “Roar” and “Rise”), Swift remained largely silent in the run-up to the Nov. 8 election. She eventually broke her political silence as the nation headed to the polls, posting an Instagram photo with a caption encouraging her fans to “go out and vote.”