Luke Bryan to sing National Anthem at Super Bowl

Luke Bryan will be performing the National Anthem at Super Bowl LI in Houston, the country star confirmed to PEOPLE Sunday.

“I said, ‘Hell yes, I’ll do it!'” he said. “Is the anthem challenging? Yes. Is it nerve-wracking? Yes. But I moved to Nashville to follow my dreams and singing the national anthem on that stage doesn’t get any bigger.”

Bryan joins previously announced halftime headliner Lady Gaga, who sang the National Anthem at last year’s game. Pepsi, who’s sponsoring the halftime show, recently released a behind-the-scenes video of the prep going into Gaga’s performance.

“I want us to have a Gaga spin on the Super Bowl,” choreographer Richy Jackson says in the clip. “This is obviously a humongous platform and this is probably the greatest 12 minutes of our lives. We’re just going to see a humble, appreciative, yet showmanship side of Gaga. We haven’t seen her like this because we haven’t been on a stage like this. It’ll be a new face, a different kind of energy.”

Beyoncé, Bruno Mars, and Coldplay headlined last year’s halftime show. This will mark Bryan’s first time performing at the event, which kicks off Sunday, Feb. 5 at 6:30 p.m. ET on Fox.