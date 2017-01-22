Bruce Springsteen’s ongoing tour prevented him from joining the Women’s Marches in the United States, but the Boss took a minute out of his Australia show Sunday to recognize the thousands who did attend the protests.

“We’re a long way from home, and our hearts and spirits are with the hundreds of thousands of men and women that marched yesterday in every city in America — and in Melbourne!” Springsteen said to the crowd, according to a video clip posted on his official Twitter account.

An estimated 500,000 people participated in the Women’s March on Washington Saturday, the day after President Donald Trump’s inauguration. Many other cities across the country — and the world — also hosted sister protests.

“[They] rallied against hate and division and in support of tolerance, inclusion, reproductive rights, civil rights, racial justice, LGBTQ rights, the environment, wage equality, gender equality, healthcare, and immigrant rights,” he continued. “We stand with you. We are the new American resistance.”

Springsteen has previously been outspoken about his opposition to Trump’s presidency. On a recent episode of Marc Maron’s WTF podcast, he talked about his fears — “It’s as simple as the fear of, is someone simply competent enough to do this particular job?” he said — and also offered some hope.

“America is still America,” the “Born in the U.S.A.” singer concluded. “I still believe in its ideals, and I’m going to do my best to play my very, very small part in maintaining those things.”

Watch the clip from his Perth show below.