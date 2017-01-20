Rihanna: President Obama leaving is 'worst breakup ever'

Sorry Drake, Rihanna has just suffered her toughest breakup.

On the day that Donald Trump officially took office, the singer honored the outgoing president, Barack Obama, with a throwback photo and a sweet message.

Along with the image of a young Obama, Rihanna wrote on Instagram, “Worst breakup ever.”

worst breakup ever. 🙌🏿 A photo posted by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Jan 20, 2017 at 9:22am PST

While the Grammy Award-winner didn’t make reference to Trump or his inauguration in her post, Friday has been full of celebrities reacting to the events signifying the transition of power. Katy Perry, George Lopez, Lena Dunham, and John Legend are just a few of the high-profile names to voice their displeasure on social media.