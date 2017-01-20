Beyoncé says 'thank you' to the Obamas

Barack Obama left the White House on Friday, making way for Donald Trump’s ascent as the 45th President of the United States. As he and First Lady Michelle Obama leave behind official Washington D.C. business, Beyoncé has two simple words for the former first family: “Thank you.”

The pop star shared an Instagram post of the Obamas standing and posing in the White House with the concise comment. Beyoncé was hardly the only celebrity to bid farewell to the Obamas.

Rihanna’s regards were more emotional than Bey’s. “Worst breakup ever,” she wrote, captioning an old photo of Barack Obama with a photoshopped Supreme logo.

See more celebrity reactions of Obama leaving office and Trump assuming it here.