Every Friday, artists drop anticipated albums, surprise singles, and hyped collaborations. As part of New Music Friday, EW’s music team will choose some of the essential new tunes. With new releases from John Mayer, Dashboard Confessional, Arcade Fire, and more, here are the most noteworthy new releases this week.

John Mayer, The Search For Everything – Wave One



The singer-songwriter puzzlingly chose Inaugration Day to drop not one, but three songs off his upcoming seventh album, The Search for Everything. Combined with the recently released “Love on the Weekend,” they comprise “Wave One” of the album’s release; Mayer will continue to drop four-song sets until the completed physical album hits this spring. The cuts are peak Mayer and prove his psychedelic explorations with Dead & Company haven’t significantly altered his sleek brand of mellow, blues-tinted balladry. —Eric Renner Brown

Lady Antebellum, “You Look Good”

After a short hiatus that saw singers Charles Kelley and Hillary Scott each release solo projects, the country trio have returned with the swaggering “You Look Good” this week. The song marks Lady A’s first foray into horns and with the song’s punchy attitude, let’s hope it’s not the last. —Madison Vain

Arcade Fire, “I Give You Power,” ft. Mavis Staples

A day before the Presidential inauguration, the Canadian indie-rock heroes returned with their first release since 2013. With a soulful assist from the legendary Mavis Staples, this fiery tune is the sonic equivalent of two middle fingers way up. The band hasn’t stated publicly that this is an anti-Trump anthem, but it’s not hard to see it as one when they sing, “I give you power, but now I say/I give you power, I can take it away.” —M.V.

Little Mix, “Touch” video

They said goodbye to that ex for good, and now Little Mix are seeking new men to “Touch” in this club anthem. The song came out back in late 2016 and now it gets a video — and just as well, the song is practically written for the sharp choreography it dictates. With sultry vocals and sleek production, the girl’s have another powerful pop hit on their hands. —Ruth Kinane

Spoon, “Hot Thoughts”

The title track and first taste of the Austin band’s ninth album is as jagged and inventive as their most compelling work. After two decades in the game, Spoon remain one of indie-rock’s most consistent bands; no one’s as deft at churning out well-crafted art-rock gems like this. —E.R.B.

Ryan Adams, “Doomsday”

The latest cut from the prolific rocker’s upcoming 15th solo album Prisoner (Feb.17) is all harmonica and heart-wrenching lyrics. “My love, how can you complicate a kiss?/My live, do you love me know ’til doomsday comes?” You might just say yes. —M.V.



The fifth album from the psychedelic rockers is as jangly and melodramatic as ever, thanks to Stones-indebted guitars, swelling strings, and energetic saxes. Flaming Lips multi-instrumentalist Steven Drozd stops by on a few songs to join the weirdo racket. —E.R.B.

Dirty Projectors, “Up In Hudson”

Along with the announcement of their seventh and self-titled album, Dave Longstreth’s experimental indie crew shared their third new song since September. “Up In Hudson” is a deeply personal odyssey through what seems to be the serious heartbreak that the group’s mastermind has suffered since the band’s most recent LP, 2012’s Swing Lo Magellan. As the Afrobeat-inflected tune unfurls over nearly eight minutes, it displays Longstreth’s idiosyncratic lyrical and musical styles. —E.R.B.

Migos, “What The Price”

Ahead of the release of their second studio album Culture on January 27, the rap trio from Atlanta gave fans a new track this week to help them cope with the anticipation. The auto-tune laden “What’s the Price” features production by 808Godz, Ricky Racks, and Keanu Beats and aims to follows the success of the catchy No. 1 single, “Bad & Boujee.” —R.K.

Michael Chapman, 50



For the appropriately titled 50, which honors his half-century as a musician, the English singer-songwriter recruited emerging artist like noodle-master Steve Gunn and banjo virtuoso Nathan Bowles to deliver an earthy set of folk-blues tunes. —E.R.B.

Dashboard Confessional, Covered and Taped

Turns out Chris Carrabba loves the Biebs just as much as you do. Along with kicking off their intimate club tour, Dashboard Confessional dropped a surprise EP of covers this week. The 1975’s “Sex,” Julien Baker’s “Sprained Ankle,” Justin Bieber’s “Love Yourself,” and Sorority Noise’s “Using” all get melancholic makeovers. —M.V.