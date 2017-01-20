Jackie Evancho performs at Trump inauguration

Following weeks of controversy, Jackie Evancho performed on Friday at Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration.

The America’s Got Talent second-place finisher performed the national anthem after Trump was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States.

Watch the inauguration ceremony below.

Evancho came under fire when it was revealed in December of last year that she was set to sing “The Star-Spangled Banner” during the inauguration. “It’s just a personal event, I guess,” she said in an interview with the New York Times earlier this month. “I just kind of thought that this is for my country. So if people are going to hate on me it’s for the wrong reason.”

The 16-year-old singer’s sister, Juliet, is transgender. Juliet defended Jackie for agreeing to perform at the inauguration, despite the incoming administration’s anti-LGBT rhetoric.

“The way I look at it is Jackie is singing for our country, and it’s an honor for her to be singing in front of so many people,” Juliet said to CBS. “So I feel that’s really where I look at it. And that’s where I’m going to leave it right now.”