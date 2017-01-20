Frank Ocean rips Trump inauguration: 'The world can see America divided'

Frank Ocean ridiculed Donald Trump for the seemingly sparse turnout at his inauguration Friday, while also lamenting the sight of a divided nation.

In a Tumblr post, the Grammy-winning singer and songwriter wrote, “I’m really excited for these inauguration crowd numbers to come in. Don’t cook the books either Donald.”

As outlets such as CNN and the Washington Post reported, side-by-side photos indicated that attendance at Trump’s swearing-in paled in comparison to Barack Obama’s in 2009.

On a day when anti-Trump protesters clashed with police, Ocean added, “The world can see America divided and chaos in the streets.”

He took issue with President Trump’s inauguration speech as well, saying it was disrespectful to Obama. “Barack we love you but it would’ve been equally presidential if you would’ve just walked on out while Donald got through that struggle speech trashing your career,” Ocean wrote. “The majority knows man, we know you did good. We see it. The majority sees Donald for who he is too. He ain’t slick. And it’s too bad the majority doesn’t count.”

