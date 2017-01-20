Rachel Platten doesn't 'approve or endorse' performance of 'Fight Song' at Trump inaugural ball

Rachel Platten is making it clear on social media, she did not know her hit “Fight Song,” which became a popular anthem at Hillary Clinton campaign rallies last year, would be performed Friday night at the Freedom Ball, one of three inaugural galas for President Donald Trump.
“While I respect the office of the President and the peaceful transfer of power,” Platten said in a series of two tweets, “I want to make clear that at no point did the Piano Guys … ask for permission, nor did I or anyone on my team know of, approve or endorse their decision to play Fight Song tonight.”
The Piano Guys played a mash-up of Platten’s song and “Amazing Grace” during their set, to honor personal heroes of theirs. The 2015 hit was closely associated with the former Secretary of State, so much so that celebrities made an a cappella version that aired at the Democratic National Convention.
Some social media users also weren’t pleased with the Trump association. “Just feels wrong to play Clinton theme song at trump inauguration #fightsong #inauguration,” one wrote.
“NEVER DISRESPECT FIGHT SONG,” another strongly asserted, while a parody account for former Vice President Joe Biden’s wife Jill said, “Someone hold my earrings.”
See video of the performance below, via CNN, as well as sampling of those tweets.