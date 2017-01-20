Chance the Rapper spreads positivity through dance with #OptimisticChallenge

Tensions are high as Donald Trump gets inaugurated as President of the United States, but Chance the Rapper has a challenge for us all: dance it out.

The Chicago-based rapper posted a video of himself and friends participating in the #OptimisticChallenge, which involves a choreographed routine to the tune of “Optimistic” by Sounds of Blackness.

Chance was a supporter of Hillary Clinton during the presidential campaign. In addition to performing at a concert for her supporters in Cleveland back in November, he joined Keenan Thompson on Saturday Night Live for a rap about America’s “last Christmas before Trump next year.”

“In what I’ve seen happen so far, the good usually wins. That’s why I’m not afraid of a Trump presidency,” Chance said during a recent interview with GQ.

Watch his #OptimisticChallenge video below, as well as a few more from around the Web.

2017 GOT ME FEELING LIKE 🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/kWjQFjM0wD — JAY VERSACE (@tharealversace) January 13, 2017