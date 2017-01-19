Troye Sivan shares powerful pro-LGBTQ video for 'Heaven'

Troye Sivan is making a statement for love and compassion in his newest music video.

The South African/Australian singer released the video for “Heaven” on Thursday, an inspiring four minutes whose visuals match Sivan’s emotional lyrics. Sivan is shown being embraced by a man whose full face is never shown, which is cut in between moments from past gay rights protests. Gay rights icon and San Francisco politician Harvey Milk is shown in the crowd.

Sivan, who is openly gay, expresses pain in the lyrics in trying to reconcile who he is. “Without losing a piece of me/How do I get to heaven? Without changing a part of me/How do I get to heaven?” he sings. It’s also about accepting who you are, he explained.

“No matter what you have to go through to be able to accept yourself, I think it’s completely worth it,” he wrote on Genius. “When you finally arrive at self-peace and you accept who you are, I feel like nothing can really touch you and even if you don’t make it to heaven or whatever it’s completely cool because you loved yourself.”

The video was released one day before the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence. The outgoing Indiana governor has pushed for anti-LGBT policies, including signing into law the Religious Freedom Restoration Act, which initially allowed businesses to deny services to gay and lesbian customers before it was later amended.

“Heaven,” which features Betty Who, is the latest single from Sivan’s 2015 album Blue Neighbourhood. See the video above.