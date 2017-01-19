Ryan Adams announces tour, shares new song 'Doomsday'

Ryan Adams’ new album, Prisoner, drops Feb. 17 and shortly after fans get their hands on the collection, they’ll also be able to hear the set live: The 42-year-old musician will head out on tour starting this weekend, he told the Zane Lowe during a visit to his Beats 1 radio show.

“We’re gonna hit it hard,” he promised, while also admitting that he thinks he and his band are better at touring now than they’ve ever been before. He also premiered a brand new track called “Doomsday,” a harmonica-driven love promise, which fans can hear below.

Adams and Lowe also discussed President-elect Donald Trump (and what Adams would do if he had to perform during the inauguration), working with Jenny Lewis, and the possibility of a Whiskeytown revival. Hear Adams’ full interview and “Doomsday” below; see all of his future tour dates too.

Tour Dates:

1.21: Pasadena, CA – A Prairie Home Companion at Pasadena Civic Auditorium

3.5: Richmond, VA – The National

3.6: Richmond, VA – The National

3.8: Columbia, SC – Township Auditorium

3.9: North Charleston, SC – North Charleston Performing Arts Center

3.10: Fort Lauderdale, FL – The Parker Playhouse

3.12: Tampa, FL – Gasparilla Music Festival

3.14: New Orleans, LA – Orpheum Theater

7.6: Castro Daire, Portugal – Nos Alive

7.7: Madrid, Spain – Mad Cool Festival