Gorillaz release 'Hallelujah Money' ahead of the inauguration

One day before PEOTUS Donald J. Trump becomes POTUS Donald J. Trump, virtual alt-rockers Gorillaz are sharing a soulful new taste of their upcoming fifth album. “Hallelujah Money” is, according to a representative for the band, a rumination on power, big business, and money. They released the tune along with a characteristically bizarre animated clip that features guest vocalist Benjamin Clementine singing while in a trippy version of Trump Hotel.

“In these dark times, we all need someone to look up to,” says animated guitarist Murdoc via a release. “Me. That’s why I’m giving you this new Gorillaz song, a lightning bolt of truth in a black night.You’re welcome. Now piss on! The new album’s not gonna write itself.”

Created in 1998 by by Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett, the cartoon group’s last release, The Fall, came in 2011. Albarn began touting work on the still-untitled anticipated set back in 2014; Hewlett originally teased that the work would come out in 2016. This is the first song shared from the forthcoming album.

Last August, De La Soul’s Pos revealed that his group would appear on the new collection along with Snoop Dogg. “We actually sat down with Damon two weeks ago, and he played us some of the new Gorillaz album, and it sounds amazing,” Pos told The Guardian. “He played us a track that he wants us to get off on his album so we got to get in the studio and put that down.”

“Hallelujah Money” is streaming above.