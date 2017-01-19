Dashboard Confessional cover Justin Bieber, the 1975 on surprise EP

Dashboard Confessional dropped a surprise new EP titled Covered and Taped on Thursday, featuring covers of Justin Bieber’s “Love Yourself,” the 1975’s “Sex,” Julien Baker’s “Sprained Ankle,” and Sorority Noise’s “Using.”

This marks the band’s first release since debuting “May” this past spring.

Although Covered and Taped doesn’t feature any Dashboard originals, frontman Chris Carrabba previously told EW a full new record was on its way. “I imagine I’ll probably start writing any minute now,” he said in 2015. “I don’t know when it starts to sound like, ‘This is what we want it to sound like.’ For a 12-song record it can be as short as 10 days, or as long as three months, or as long as two years.” The group’s last album was Alter the Ending in 2009.

Dashboard Confessional are currently on tour — see dates here. Hear Covered and Taped via Spotify below.