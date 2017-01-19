Indie rock superheroes Arcade Fire are back with a new tune. Their first release since dropping their double-album opus Reflektor in 2013, “I Give You Power” is a scorched-earth soul tune featuring Mavis Staples. The track premiered Thursday on Tidal.

Canadian frontman Win Butler was vocal throughout the U.S. election, sharing his distaste for the now-President elect Donald Trump. While the band has not said if the defiant song is in response to PEOTUS’ inauguration this weekend, Butler and Staples trade lyrics like “I give you power, I give you power / But now I say, I give you power, I can take it away.”

Arcade Fire have not confirmed if “I Give You Power” will appear on their next album but the band recorded new music between summer festival dates in 2016 and during a Reddit AMA last summer, Butler suggested that the set would drop sometime in 2017.

“I Give You Power” is streaming below.

