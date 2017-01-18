The Women’s March on Washington officially announced their performance lineup Wednesday, adding to the ever-growing list of talent scheduled for the event on Jan. 21.

Singer and Hidden Figures actress Janelle Monáe, Maxwell, and Angelique Kidjo are set to headline. “I am honored to join this critical movement to bring justice and equality to all,” said Monáe in a statement. “Music has always been a powerful tool for galvanizing unity and I believe that singing and standing together, our voices will be stronger than any force that tries to repress us.”

Samantha Ronson, Emily Wells, DJ Rekha, MC Lyte, St. Beauty, Beverly Bond, Alia Sharief, DJ Rimarkable, Amber Coffman, the Indigo Girls, Mary Chapin Carpenter, and Climbing PoeTree are also set to perform. The rally’s performances will conclude with the march’s Music Director Toshi Reagon’s version of “Ella Song.” Written by her mother, Dr. Bernice Johnson Reagon, the track honors civil rights activist and icon Ella Baker.

Actress and activist America Ferrera was recently announced as the Chair for the March’s Artist Table, and the day will also include additional performances from artists like Questlove, Grimes, Matt and Kim, KT Tunstall, Neko Case, Rakim, TV on the Radio, and Lila Downs.