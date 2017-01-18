Frank Sinatra's daughter responds to Trump using 'My Way' for first dance as president

Donald Trump’s first dance as president with wife Melania at the Liberty Ball is expected to be scored by Frank Sinatra’s “My Way,” according to the Washington Examiner, and Ol’ Blue Eyes’ daughter shared a very simple response to the news Wednesday.

“Just remember the first line of the song,” Nancy Sinatra said on Twitter in response to a question asking if the Sinatra family was okay with Trump using the song at the inaugural gala, one of three happening that night.

“My Way” was written by Paul Anka — who was asked to perform the song but says he can’t because of a scheduling conflict — and made popular by Sinatra in 1969. The song’s first line? “And now, the end is near.” It goes on to tell a story of regret, love, laughter, and tears, all the while overcoming life’s obstacles, ending each verse with, “I did it my way.”

Just remember the first line of the song. https://t.co/dYrXv818i9 — Nancy Sinatra (@NancySinatra) January 19, 2017

Nashville-based jazz singer Erin Boehme and two other unidentified artists will perform the song, according to the Washington Examiner. Tim Rushlow & His Big Band are also among the scheduled performers. In an interview with Buzzfeed News, Rushlow revealed they’ll perform songs from Sinatra, Bobby Darin, and Dean Martin, among others. “We’ll be playing selections from the great American songbook and from the artists that I love from a time gone by,” he said.

Rushlow joins 3 Doors Down, Toby Keith, Lee Greenwood, and Sam Moore for the “Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration” following the inauguration on Friday.