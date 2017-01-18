Chrisette Michele will perform at Donald Trump's inauguration

This article originally appeared on ESSENCE.com.

Looks like Donald Trump has landed another performer for his not-so star-studded inauguration.

Following an earlier New York Daily News report that Chrisette Michele will be performing at the president-elect’s inauguration, Michele’s team has confirmed with ESSENCE that she will be joining a group of country musicians and rock stars for the lineup. Michele’s manager initially seemed a bit taken aback by the news and was unable to give further comment.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter for the latest in hair, beauty, style and celebrity news.

According to the NYDN, a deal was reached weeks ago with sources claiming Michele and her team wanted to keep the news a secret because they feared backlash. Well, what do you expect when you plan to perform for a reality show star and his bigoted friends?

Insiders add that Michele was approached by Trump’s team to perform “Intentional” with Travis Greene, Tye Tribbett, and Jonathan McReynolds, the trio she performed the song with for BET’s Celebration of Gospel event. Two of the three declined, so Michele decided to move on with an R&B set.