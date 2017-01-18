Conor Oberst announces new album, Salutations

It’s only been a few months since Conor Oberst released Ruminations, but the Bright Eyes frontman is following that up with a new album this March titled Salutations.

While Ruminations — which EW described as a “vulnerable Conor Oberst cracked open, spilling his soul” in our B+ review — featured songs that Oberst wrote and recorded entirely solo, Salutations will include versions of those songs performed with a full band made up of the Felice Brothers, who Oberst frequently collaborates with, and Jim Keltner, a drummer who has worked with greats like Bob Dylan and John Lennon in the past.

“Jim was really the captain of the ship and the spiritual leader of the project,” Oberst said in a statement. “We leaned heavy on his 50-plus years of musical insight to get us to where we needed to be. He brought such depth and dignity to the proceedings that made everyone else involved rise to the occasion. It was a true stroke of luck that he got involved when he did.”

The record also includes appearances by Oberst’s fellow Monsters of Folk, Jim James and M. Ward, along with other musicians including Maria Taylor and Gillian Welch.

In addition to new renditions of the Ruminations tracks, Salutations will also have seven new songs. The album drops March 17, and Oberst will kick off an accompanying tour March 9 in Omaha, Nebraska. A portion of each ticket sold will go toward Planned Parenthood.

Hear the Salutations version of “A Little Uncanny” in the just-released video above, and see the list of upcoming tour dates below.

March 9: Omaha, NE

March 10: Kansas City, MO

March 11: Memphis, TN

March 12: Tulsa, OK

March 14: San Antonio, TX

March 16: Spicewood, TX

March 17: Houston, TX

March 18: New Orleans, LA

March 19: Macon, GA

March 21: Asheville, NC

March 22: Chattanooga, TN

March 23: Atlanta, GA

March 24: McMinnville, TN

March 25: St. Louis, MO

March 26: Iowa City, IA

May 12: Oakland, CA

May 13: Los Angeles, CA

May 19: Austin, TX

July 14-16: Louisville, KY (Forecastle Festival)

July 20: Brooklyn, NY (Celebrate Brooklyn)

July 21: Boston, MA

March dates go on sale starting Jan. 21 at noon ET. May and July dates go on sale starting Jan. 27 at noon ET.