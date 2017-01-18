Bob Seger releases gentle Glenn Frey tribute song

A year after Glenn Frey’s death, his longtime friend Bob Seger has released a tribute song honoring the late Eagles guitarist.

A gentle, sweet track about remembering friends and good times, “Glenn Song” tells stories of their friendship. “When I think of you I always smile,” Seger sings. “You were strong/ You were sharp/ But you had the deepest heart.”

Seger recorded the song in Nashville’s Ocean Way studios, Rolling Stone reports. The singer told the magazine he recorded the song in one or two takes. “It was the first song we did that day. I said to the drummer, ‘Hit it hard even though its a ballad and that’s a little incongruous.’ I wanted a ballad with a heavy beat because that’s the way I remember Glenn.”

“Glenn Song” won’t appear on a future album, and instead the track is available to stream and download for free via Seger’s website.

Seger and Frey grew up together in 1960s Detroit and Frey even sang backing vocals on Seger’s first major hit, 1976’s “Ramblin’ Gamblin’ Man.”

“I always kind of thought of him as my baby brother, a little bit. He was f—ing brilliant,” Seger told Billboard after Frey’s death.

Frey died Jan. 18, 2016, at 67 years old, after having been sick with previous intestinal issues. At the time, his band announced his death in a statement and told fans, “Words can neither describe our sorrow, nor our love and respect for all that he has given to us, his family, the music community & millions of fans worldwide.”