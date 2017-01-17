T.I. criticizes Kanye West, Steve Harvey, more for normalizing Trump

In a series of Instagram videos posted Monday, T.I. criticized influential black figures including Kanye West and Steve Harvey who have met with President-Elect Donald Trump. “There is a strategic plan that people are trying to make you a part of,” the hip-hop star began. “Do not accept any invitation to have any meeting, no matter how positive you think the outcome may be, without understanding people have a very Willie Lynch agenda.”

T.I. went on to explain how, by appealing to various significant black celebrities, the Trump team has sought to “divide and conquer” the African American community. “They see how adamantly against [Trump] being president the hip-hop community and the young black people was in America,” he said. “So what did they do? They get Kanye West to come in. … Surely, if you take a picture with him, he smiles and says he’s cool with it, they’ll fall right in line.” He applied similar reasoning to the optics of inviting Harvey, football stars Ray Lewis and Jim Brown, and Martin Luther King III — on Martin Luther King Jr. Day — to Trump Tower.

“You being there, you being seen with them, taking pictures and smiling and being positive, it may seem positive to you, but there is a hidden agenda,” T.I. stated. “You might not know it, but now you have been warned. Do not go in there unless you have a strategy or you’re with [Congressman] John Lewis or somebody who can represent us.”

Last week, T.I. published an open letter to Trump in Rolling Stone. He’s among the many members of the music community who have decried Trump in the lead-up to his inauguration as president. See T.I.’s complete message via Instagram below.

Attn.!!!! Be clear…. There IS an agenda behind all these meetings. I shall explain in detail. Be aware. Be alert. Or Be Bamboozled!!!! A video posted by TIP (@troubleman31) on Jan 16, 2017 at 11:39am PST

Ok so this how it all breaks down guys…. Be aware Be alert or Be bamboozled. #USorELSE pt.2 A video posted by TIP (@troubleman31) on Jan 16, 2017 at 11:56am PST