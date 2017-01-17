Rae Sremmurd moonlight as weathermen on French TV

Notching a No. 1 on the Hot 100 unlocks all sorts of opportunities. Just ask Rae Sremmurd, who recently appeared on French television and — in addition to performing “Swang” and their viral anthem “Black Beatles” — were asked to deliver the weather.

Posted in front of a green screen, the hip-hop duo delivered a thorough forecast as the show’s host translated on the fly. “We are Rae Sremmurd and here is your weather forecast for France!” Slim Jxmmi announced, before noting that the next day “in the afternoon, the wind is still blowing over the country, but the weather is so sunny! It’s a beautiful day, go outside.” Swae Lee even threw in some French: “Temperatures: It’s very cold. Sacré bleu!” And after surveying France’s meteorology, the duo gave a quick update on the weather of their Mississippi hometown Tupelo.

“Black Beatles” spent seven non-consecutive weeks atop the Hot 100 at the end of 2016 and the beginning of 2017. “Everyone’s doing it around the world,” Lee told EW in November as the song was exploding thanks in part to the Mannequin Challenge. “Everybody’s squad is doing it.”

See footage of Rae Sremmurd’s French weather report below.