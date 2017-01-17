Radiohead announce 2017 tour

After announcing that they would play at Coachella this year, Radiohead revealed a slew of North American and European tour dates stretching from March through July.

The run will kick off March 20 at the American Airlines Arena in Miami. They’ll also play at major arenas in Atlanta, New Orleans, Kansas City, Seattle, Portland, Berkeley, and Santa Barbara before heading across the pond. Tickets for all non-Coachella North American shows go on sale Jan. 20.

Radiohead’s 2017 tour follows a handful of 2016 shows that were held in support of their most recent album, last year’s A Moon Shaped Pool. They were the band’s first concerts since 2012’s tour and featured two nights at New York’s Madison Square Garden and two nights at Los Angeles’ Shrine Auditorium.

See a full list of Radiohead’s 2017 tour dates below.

March 30 Miami, FL – American Airlines Arena

April 1 Atlanta, GA – Philips Arena

April 3 New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

April 5 Kansas City, MO – Sprint Center

April 8 Seattle, WA – Key Arena

April 9 Portland, OR – Moda Center

April 11 Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl

April 14 Indio, CA – Coachella

April 17-18 Berkeley, CA – Greek Theatre

April 21 Indio, CA – Coachella

June 6-7 Oslo, Norway – Spektrum

June 9 Stockholm, Sweden – Ericsson Globe

June 11 Aarhus, Denmark – Northside Festival

June 14 Florence, Italy – Visarno Arena @ Parco Delle Cascine

June 16 Milan, Italy – I-Days @ Parco di Monza

June 18 Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands – Best Kept Secret Festival

June 20 Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena

June 23 Pilton, England – Glastonbury Festival

June 28 Gdynia, Poland – Open’er Festival

June 30 Werchter, Belgium – Rock Werchter

July 2 Arras, France – Main Square Festival

July 4-5 Manchester, England – Manchester Arena