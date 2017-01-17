Radiohead announce 2017 tour

After announcing that they would play at Coachella this year, Radiohead revealed a slew of North American and European tour dates stretching from March through July.
The run will kick off March 20 at the American Airlines Arena in Miami. They’ll also play at major arenas in Atlanta, New Orleans, Kansas City, Seattle, Portland, Berkeley, and Santa Barbara before heading across the pond. Tickets for all non-Coachella North American shows go on sale Jan. 20.
Radiohead’s 2017 tour follows a handful of 2016 shows that were held in support of their most recent album, last year’s A Moon Shaped Pool. They were the band’s first concerts since 2012’s tour and featured two nights at New York’s Madison Square Garden and two nights at Los Angeles’ Shrine Auditorium.
See a full list of Radiohead’s 2017 tour dates below.
March 30 Miami, FL – American Airlines Arena
April 1 Atlanta, GA – Philips Arena
April 3 New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
April 5 Kansas City, MO – Sprint Center
April 8 Seattle, WA – Key Arena
April 9 Portland, OR – Moda Center
April 11 Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl
April 14 Indio, CA – Coachella
April 17-18 Berkeley, CA – Greek Theatre
April 21 Indio, CA – Coachella
June 6-7 Oslo, Norway – Spektrum
June 9 Stockholm, Sweden – Ericsson Globe
June 11 Aarhus, Denmark – Northside Festival
June 14 Florence, Italy – Visarno Arena @ Parco Delle Cascine
June 16 Milan, Italy – I-Days @ Parco di Monza
June 18 Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands – Best Kept Secret Festival
June 20 Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena
June 23 Pilton, England – Glastonbury Festival
June 28 Gdynia, Poland – Open’er Festival
June 30 Werchter, Belgium – Rock Werchter
July 2 Arras, France – Main Square Festival
July 4-5 Manchester, England – Manchester Arena