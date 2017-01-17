Prophets of Rage announce Anti-Inaugural Ball to protest Trump

The Prophets of Rage will not be hailing to the chief on the day of Donald Trump’s inauguration.

The politically charged supergroup formed by members of Rage Against the Machine, Public Enemy, and Cypress Hill has announced it will lead the Anti-Inaugural Ball, a star-studded concert protesting the 45th president hours after his swearing-in.

Set to take place Friday evening at the Teragram Ballroom in Los Angeles, the show will also feature performances by a reunited Audioslave — marking their first set in more than a decade — as well as Vic Mensa, Jackson Browne, Jack Black, and the Los Angeles Freedom Choir. For those unable to attend, the concert will be live-streamed on the Prophets of Rage Facebook page.

Tom Morello, the guitarist for Prophets of Rage and Audioslave, said in a statement, “The Anti-Inaugural Ball is a celebration of resistance. Resistance to racism. Resistance to sexism. Resistance to homophobia. Resistance to bullying. Resistance to environmental devastation. Resistance to fascism. Resistance to Donald Trump. We are staring down the barrel of a dystopian nightmare unless we act now, unless we fight back now.”

He added, “Bad presidents make for great music.”

Morello and company aren’t the only performers staging protest events around the inauguration: Numerous Broadway stars will take part in Concert for America: Stand Up, Sing Out!, and Common and the National are among those on board for Show Up!. Several high-profile artists have also declined to perform at Trump’s inauguration or committed and then backed out.