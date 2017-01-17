Super Bowl LI is less than three weeks away, and Lady Gaga promises to have a unique performance at the Pepsi Zero Sugar Halftime Show. To get there, she and her team will have spent countless hours preparing for the big moment.

Pepsi shared a behind-the-scenes video Tuesday of Gaga’s dancers beginning their rehearsals. Led by Mother Monster’s longtime choreographer Richy Jackson, they practice their moves scored to “Bad Romance” — a Gaga standard.

“I want us to have a Gaga spin on the Super Bowl,” Jackson tells the dancers, who are made up of performers Gaga and Jackson have used over the last decade of working together. Jackson wanted the best for the huge moment.

“This is obviously a humongous platform and this is probably the greatest 12 minutes of our lives,” he says in an interview. “We’re just going to see a humble, appreciative, yet showmanship side of Gaga. We haven’t seen her like this because we haven’t been on a stage like this. It’ll be a new face, a different kind of energy.”

The Feb. 5 gig will be the culmination of a lifelong dream for the Joanne pop star. “It will be special because I’ve been planning this since I was 4,” Gaga laughs. “So I know exactly what I’m going to do.”

See the sneak peek below.