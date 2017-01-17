ESSENCE to celebrate 20th anniversary of Erykah Badu's Baduizm at 2017 'Black Women In Music' event

This article originally appeared on ESSENCE.com.

ESSENCE is celebrating the phenomenal artist that is Erykah Badu at our 8th Annual Black Women in Music event during Grammy week.

One of contemporary music’s most important artists, Badu has made her mark on the industry and inspired countless artists from the moment she stepped on the scene with her debut album, Baduizm, in 1997. From “On and On” to “Next Lifetime,” Baduizm was filled with hit after hit – which have now become classics. Badu won two Grammy’s for the classic album.

“From the time that she first hit the scene we all fell in love with the genius that is Erykah Badu,” said ESSENCE Editor-in-Chief Vanessa De Luca. “It is only fitting that we honor the accomplishments of our neo-soul queen whose remarkable artistry still moves us twenty years later. We congratulate Erykah on her incredible career, as well as all of this year’s GRAMMY nominees who share their amazing gifts with the world.”

Established in 2010, ESSENCE ‘s Black Women in Music celebrates the achievements on Black women in the industry. Previous honorees include Jill Scott, Andra Day, Solange, Mary J. Blige, Kelly Rowland and Janelle Monaé.

The event, held the week of the Grammys, will take place Thursday, February 9 in Los Angeles. The evening will also feature a performance from Roc Nation artist Tiwa Savage and salute this year’s Grammy nominees.

It’s a celebration of Black women and Black girl magic.