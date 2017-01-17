Ed Sheeran scores first No. 1 song with 'Shape of You'

2017 is shaping up to be quite the comeback year for Ed Sheeran.

The British singer scored his first No. 1 hit on the Billboard charts with “Shape of You,” and made chart history by becoming the first artist to ever debut two singles in the top 10 at the same time, with “Castle on the Hill” hitting No. 6.

Sheeran released the two singles in advance of his highly anticipated third album, ÷, which will hit shelves March 3.. He had previously come close to topping the chart when “Thinking Out Loud” reached No. 2 and stayed there for a record-setting eight consecutive weeks.

“It feels amazing to debut a No. 1 in the U.S. especially after being away for so long,” Sheeran said in a statement. “Topping the Hot 100 for the first time AND to have ‘Castle On the Hill’ also debut in the top 10…I’m speechless. I really wanted to come back with those two songs to show the different sides of my music and what people can expect on ÷. The response to both songs has been absolutely incredible. I can’t wait to share the rest of the album.”

And it seems fans can’t wait either — just days after releasing the singles, Sheeran broke Spotify’s records for First Day Streams and Best First Week for a Track, with the tunes racking up a whopping 88 million streams combined in the first week.