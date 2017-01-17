Sam Moore will perform during Donald Trump's inauguration concert

Grammy Award-winning singer Sam Moore will perform during Donald Trump’s inauguration ceremonies, he announced Tuesday. The former member of the duo Sam and Dave will perform at the “‘Make America Great Again!’ Welcome Celebration” on Thursday, Jan. 19.

“As an American, I am honored to perform for President-elect Donald Trump,” Moore said in a statement. “I was a participant in the civil rights movement and have seen many positive changes and advancement in my 81 years of living in this wonderful Country, but I know we must all join hands and work together with our new President. I honestly believe that if we can accomplish this, the best is yet to come. We all as Americans need to unite behind our new President and give him a chance. He needs everyone’s support to make America greater, stronger and an even better Country.”

Moore joins Lee Greenwood, Toby Keith, and 3 Doors Down, who announced last week that they would perform during the concert. The inauguration will take place on Friday, Jan. 20 and will feature America’s Got Talent contestant Jackie Evancho, who will perform the national anthem.

Moore’s decision to perform comes just days after Paul Anka and Jennifer Holliday both pulled out of performing for the president-elect. Other artists who declined to perform at the ceremonies include Garth Brooks, Elton John, Celine Dion, and more.