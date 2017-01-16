The Piano Guys defend inauguration performance: ‘We have hope for the future’

One of the acts that has agreed to perform at President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration has commented on why they signed on for the gig.

The Piano Guys, a Utah-based piano and cello outfit known for their elaborate music videos, will perform at the “Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration” at the Lincoln Memorial on Jan. 19, along with such acts as 3 Doors Down and Toby Keith.

In a statement to EW, the band says, “Our desire as The Piano Guys has always been to spread hope, love and joy through our music and videos. We accepted the invitation to perform at the Inauguration with this objective in mind. We would have been honored at the opportunity no matter who was being sworn in. We, too, are distraught over how divisive this chapter in our nation’s politics has been, but we have hope for the future! As the pendulum of politics swings one way or another, let us all pray for understanding and for goodwill to win in the end.”

The inaugural committee has struggled to secure a lineup for Trump’s big day. Jennifer Holliday recently backed out of playing the “Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration,” and artists including Elton John, Céline Dion, and Andrew Bocelli, among others, have publicly refused to perform. Former America’s Got Talent competitor Jackie Evancho will sing the national anthem.