Nick Cannon: Ex-wife Mariah Carey 'got a little flustered' during New Year's Eve performance

Mariah Carey dominated some of 2017’s first headlines when she stopped singing during her appearance on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest. In an interview on Monday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Carey’s ex-husband commented on the fiasco.

“Anyone who knows about performing [knows that] things like that can go wrong on live television,” Nick Cannon said. “I do live television all the time; I screw up on America’s Got Talent all the time, so when there are people in your ear saying things and stuff, I think she got a little flustered. But being the diva she is, she said, ‘I’m just going to walk around and pose for seven minutes.’ And like Ryan Seacrest says, she can do no wrong. So she worked through it.”

Cannon also riffed on the idea that there was a larger conspiracy, joking that the government “set her up; that was a distraction.”

In a Jan. 3 interview with EW, Carey said she was “mortified” and discussed the New Year’s Eve episode at length. “It’s not going to stop me from doing a live event in the future,” she said. “But it will make me less trusting of using anyone outside of my own team.” Subsequently, Carey announced that she was taking a social media break in preparation for her upcoming tour, which kicks off March 15 in Baltimore.

Check out Cannon’s appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show below.