Lin-Manuel Miranda rhymes over West Wing podcast's theme song

The West Wing Weekly, one of EW’s favorite podcasts of 2016, has cultivated a devoted following through its insider breakdowns of the seminal political drama. Now, Lin-Manuel Miranda — a musician who’s no stranger to political drama himself — has written a rap set to the podcast’s theme song.

Titled “What’s Next?” after the oft-repeated phrase of the show’s fictional president, Josiah Bartlett, the Hamilton mastermind runs through a series of fan-pleasing jokes on the 87-second track. The extended version of West Wing Weekly‘s theme song was produced by co-host Hrishikesh Hirway — whose other podcast, Song Exploder, dropped an installment about Solange’s “Cranes in the Sky” on Monday.

Miranda is a well-known West Wing lover; the show’s music played during the curtain call of his final performance as the Broadway smash’s titular character. Prior to that, one of Hamilton‘s beloved #Ham4Ham shorts reimagined the show’s “Cabinet Battle #1” as a West Wing scene.

EW interviewed Hirway and co-host Joshua Malina — who played William Bailey on The West Wing — last year. Check out Miranda’s rap for the podcast below.