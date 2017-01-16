New music from LCD Soundsystem could be playing at your house in the near future.

Responding to a recent fan inquiry on Facebook, frontman James Murphy said that he and his dance-punk collaborators are “still working on” their untitled fourth studio album, “but it’ll be done soon.” He explained that “winter tends to mess with my voice, so finishing the thing drags out.”

Murphy also assured another impatient fan the group is “working on it!”

Just over a year ago Murphy first announced that LCD Soundsystem would be recording a new collection of songs to go with their headlining Coachella reunion and world tour. That comeback came five years after the group officially disbanded.

In his note last year, Murphy wrote, “This isn’t a victory lap or anything, which wouldn’t be of much interest to us. this is just the bus full of substitute teachers back from their coffee break with new music and the same weird gear.”

On Monday, after Murphy had broken his silence about the upcoming album’s progress, LCD member Al Doyle chimed in too. He tweeted, “Since James already said this, allow me to confirm re. the LCD album that we are indeed ‘working on it’, and it will indeed be ‘done soon’.”