Green Day share evocative 'Troubled Times' lyric video

Green Day debuted a lyric video for “Troubled Times,” off last year’s Revolution Radio, Tuesday. The clip features evocative imagery of the suffragette movement, the Civil Rights movement, and Donald Trump.

“Today we celebrate love and compassion more than ever,” singer and guitarist Billie Joe Armstrong said in a statement. Notably shared on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, the video also prominently features images of the late civil rights icon and the 1963 March on Washington he led.

In addition to the political tenor of Revolution Radio, which was released a month prior to the Nov. 8 presidential election, Green Day have been outspoken about Trump’s electoral college victory. “No Trump, no KKK, no fascist USA!” the band chanted during a performance of “American Idiot” at the American Music Awards in late November.

But in an interview with EW, drummer Tré Cool cautioned against over-interpreting Revolution Radio‘s political nature. “I wish we could take credit for being supergeniuses and having crystal balls,” he said. “But our balls are normal, like everyone else’s.”

Watch the “Troubled Times” lyric video above.