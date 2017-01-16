Country star Garth Brooks has shed some light on why he won’t be performing at Donald Trump’s inauguration this week after previously indicating he was open to the idea.

The singer-songwriter explained in a Facebook video Monday that the popularity of his current tour will preclude him from participating in the swearing-in ceremony.

Responding to a slew of fan questions as part of his Inside Studio G series, Brooks confirmed that he was approached by casino mogul and inauguration organizer Steve Wynn about taking part in the event, and “left it up to karma.” When Brooks’ ticket sales dictated that three additional Cincinnati concerts would be added to the two already on the calendar, he found himself unavailable for Trump’s welcome party.

Brooks — who was previously asked by TMZ about his inauguration interest and said, “It’s always about serving” — also struck a conciliatory tone at a time when many high-profile artists have either publicly declined to perform at Trump’s inauguration or committed and then backed out.

In his Facebook video, Brooks said, “I’m going to tell you, with this whole presidential thing: We’ve got one going out, pray for him and his family. And for the president going in, pray for him and his family to guide this nation. Let’s stay together. Love, unity, that’s what it’s all about.”

He added, “In the immortal words of Martin Luther King, the most durable thing that we’ve known is love. It will always be that way. Again, can’t thank the Obamas enough for serving this country, and may God hold Trump’s hand in the decisions that he makes in this country’s name as well.”

Watch Brooks’ Facebook video above.