Donald Trump continues to have trouble securing talent for his inauguration weekend.

Bruce Springsteen tribute band the B-Street Band has withdrawn from its commitment to play New Jersey’s Garden State Inaugural Gala, EW has confirmed.

The band played the same event in 2009 and 2013, celebrating President Obama’s election and reelection, and in fact booked this year’s gig in 2015, before the election took place. Still, the news that the B-Street Band would play the gala drew furious criticism from fans of the Boss, who has repeatedly spoken out against the president-elect.

The band said in a statement to EW: “With deepest apologies to our fans and the New Jersey Inaugural Ball committee, the B-Street Band is withdrawing from performing at this year’s inauguration Gala. Our decision is based SOLELY on the respect and gratitude we have for Bruce and the E Street Band. Bruce’s music has been the foundation of our livelihood. The B-Street Band would not exist without the talents of Bruce and our E Street brothers. We are most grateful to these rock legends and look forward to many more years of emulating and performing the Forever Music, of Bruce Springsteen.”

The B-Street Band isn’t alone in its reluctance to help celebrate President-elect Trump’s inauguration: A whole host of artists have reportedly declined to perform, including Céline Dion, Andrea Bocelli, David Foster, Elton John, and Charlotte Church, among others. On Saturday, singer Jennifer Holliday pulled out of the inauguration as well, in an open letter to the “beloved LGBT community.” Former America’s Got Talent contestant Jackie Evancho will sing the national anthem.