Lady Gaga back in the studio, teases Joanne tour

Lady Gaga rocked fans with the release of her last album, Joanne, reaching the top of the U.S. charts in October with the LP’s fresh, Americana-inspired sound. And the upcoming Super Bowl LI halftime show headliner could be traversing new sonic territory once again, as she recently hit a recording studio with R&B producer Brian Kennedy.

The genre hitmaker — who’s worked with Rihanna (“Disturbia”), Chris Brown (“Forever”), Ciara (“My Love”), and Kelly Clarkson (“Mr. Know It All”) in the past — shared a photo to Instagram over the weekend previewing a studio session with Gaga and country singer-songwriter Dallas Davidson.

“First session of the year with @ladygaga & @dallasdavidson,” Kennedy captioned the image. “Two incredible people! #inspired #readytoworkagain #newsound.”

First session of the year with @ladygaga & @dallasdavidson_ two incredible people! #inspired #readytoworkagain #newsound A photo posted by Brian Kennedy (@iambkennedy) on Jan 13, 2017 at 7:54pm PST

Davidson, who previously wrote for Luke Bryan (“Rain Is a Good Thing”) and Blake Shelton (“All About Tonight”), is described as a lover of “three kinds of music – country, classic rock and hip-hop,” on his official website, which also claims he “knows how to merge the three to create something that only a country boy can.”

In addition to recording the hip-hop-inspired track “Jewels n’ Drugs” with T.I., Too $hort, and Twista for her 2013 album Artpop, Gaga has dabbled in the genre before, releasing the 2009 single “Chillin'” with Wale in addition to working with Kendrick Lamar on the unreleased cut “Partynauseous” in addition to lending vocals to an early version of his good kid, m.A.A.d. city hit “Bitch, Don’t Kill My Vibe.”

On Saturday, Gaga also teased an upcoming tour in support of Joanne, retweeting to her 65 million Twitter followers a popular fan account’s claims that the album’s corresponding “tour is already booked and to be [announced] after the #PepsiHalftime.”

Lady Gaga's tour is already booked and to be annoucenred after the #PepsiHalftime Get your coins ready! pic.twitter.com/xBBFKKcmU1 — Lady Gaga (@LadyGagaLGN) January 14, 2017

During an Oct. 23 interview with Howard Stern, Gaga confirmed plans to tour in support of Joanne, which has thus far moved 500,000 units domestically. On Jan. 4, the Boston Globe reported that, on behalf of Gaga, Live Nation was working to secure a date for the Oscar nominee to perform at the city’s Fenway Park.