Céline Dion‘s husband René Angélil died one year ago on Jan. 14, and the singer is honoring his memory with an emotional video tribute posted to Facebook on Saturday.

“Today, January 14th, it’s been a year since René left us,” Dion wrote in the video’s caption. “He will always be in our hearts.”

The video acts as a retrospective of Angélil’s life through a mix of family photos and footage that span his upbringing in Montreal, his wedding to Dion, and intimate moments with loved ones.

Watch the tribute below.

Angélil died at the age of 73 in his Henderson home after a battle with throat cancer.

“My children, my family, my fans night after night — it feels like it’s not just one thing that’s helping me,” Dion told EW in July. “My children adapted themselves so well, so that helps me as a mom to really cope with that tremendous loss. But I feel that he is inside of us, helping us, [saying] “Go for it! I’m here, the kids are safe — have your passion, have a good time.”

She later paid tribute to him at the ADISQ Gala in October, saying, “[Angélil was] not only one of the greatest visionaries of the Quebec music industry. He was also one of the biggest fans of musical artists that ever existed. He had an immense respect for people who had that passion. René always thought of others before he thought of himself.”