Paul Anka will not perform at Donald Trump's inauguration

After reports that Paul Anka would perform at the inauguration surfaced, the “My Way” singer has confirmed that he will not be performing.

Anka revealed the news to TMZ in a video and said that while he has been friends with Trump for a long time, a custody battle caused a scheduling conflict.

“The president-elect is an old friend of mine for 50 years,” Anka explained. “‘My Way’ was his favorite song, but the backstory of it is I’ve been in a custody battle for two years for my son Ethan, and we have a new schedule now and I’m unable to do it.”

Anka, who said Trump was set to use the song for his first dance with wife Melania, said his reasons for skipping the ceremony were not political, but instead, based on a respect for the office of the presidency. When asked if his political leanings matched those of the president, Anka said, “You’ve got a better chance of getting a sunrise past a rooster on that one.”

He continued, “If I’d done it, I’d hope that there would’ve been some understanding for my motivation for it and judge me accordingly.”

Trump’s inauguration committee announced Friday that Toby Keith, 3 Doors Down, Lee Greenwood, among others, would be performing at the inauguration concert on Jan. 19 alongside the previously announced Jackie Evancho, the Radio City Rockettes, and the Mormon Tabernacle Choir.

Many other stars like Elton John, Celine Dion, and Garth Brooks have said publicly that they would not perform.