Entertainment Weekly

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content

Music

Liz Phair is recording a double album with help from Ryan Adams

@Will_Robinson_

Posted on

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images; Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Liz Phair is back in the studio, and she’s brought along some help.

The singer-songwriter tapped Ryan Adams to join in the recording process for her upcoming studio effort. Adams, who was snapping photos of the session, announced that Phair’s first record since 2010 would be a double album.

“Today we begin the new @PhizLair double album!!! #LizPhair #ExileInPaxAmVille,” tweeted Adams. “Unreal. 5 songs in 1 day. All analog. Back to those sounds & that rawness I first heard on Exile. @PhizLair is an American treasure.”

Phair released her first two albums — 1993’s Exile in Guyville and 1994’s Whip-Smart — back to back. Since then, her records have been more spaced out, with her most recent albums coming out in 2005 (Somebody’s Miracle) and 2010 (Funstyle).

A prolific producer, Adams’ next solo album Prisoner is due Feb. 17.

See Adams and Phair’s social media posts below.

Liz Phair… PaxAm never sounded so badass. Don Was and I listening from the hall

A photo posted by Ryan Adams (@misterryanadams) on

Don Was and Liz right before song 4. We got 5 in one day. All analog. Hell of a way to start it off! #LizPhair #PaxAm

A photo posted by Ryan Adams (@misterryanadams) on

Playback vibes. So great!!! What a day. Charlie gets the best sounds. So stoked! #PaxAm #LizPhair

A photo posted by Ryan Adams (@misterryanadams) on

See Also...

Comments

More from EW