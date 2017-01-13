Liz Phair is recording a double album with help from Ryan Adams

Liz Phair is back in the studio, and she’s brought along some help.

The singer-songwriter tapped Ryan Adams to join in the recording process for her upcoming studio effort. Adams, who was snapping photos of the session, announced that Phair’s first record since 2010 would be a double album.

“Today we begin the new @PhizLair double album!!! #LizPhair #ExileInPaxAmVille,” tweeted Adams. “Unreal. 5 songs in 1 day. All analog. Back to those sounds & that rawness I first heard on Exile. @PhizLair is an American treasure.”

Phair released her first two albums — 1993’s Exile in Guyville and 1994’s Whip-Smart — back to back. Since then, her records have been more spaced out, with her most recent albums coming out in 2005 (Somebody’s Miracle) and 2010 (Funstyle).

A prolific producer, Adams’ next solo album Prisoner is due Feb. 17.

See Adams and Phair’s social media posts below.

Liz Phair… PaxAm never sounded so badass. Don Was and I listening from the hall A photo posted by Ryan Adams (@misterryanadams) on Jan 12, 2017 at 5:25pm PST

Back to those sounds & that rawness I first heard on Exile. @PhizLair is an American treasure pic.twitter.com/TcY5Snu0Rv — Ryan Adams (@TheRyanAdams) January 13, 2017

Don Was and Liz right before song 4. We got 5 in one day. All analog. Hell of a way to start it off! #LizPhair #PaxAm A photo posted by Ryan Adams (@misterryanadams) on Jan 13, 2017 at 3:43am PST

Playback vibes. So great!!! What a day. Charlie gets the best sounds. So stoked! #PaxAm #LizPhair A photo posted by Ryan Adams (@misterryanadams) on Jan 13, 2017 at 3:45am PST