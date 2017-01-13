Katy Perry produces PSA about Japanese-American internment

After vocally supporting Hillary Clinton throughout the presidential campaign, Katy Perry is now turning her focus to opposing President-elect Donald Trump. The singer will join the Women’s March on Washington on Jan. 21, and also produced a new PSA about Trump’s proposed Muslim registry.

The short film focuses on the internment of Japanese-Americans during World War II and tells the story of 89-year-old Haru Kuromiya, who was just a young girl in 1942 when she and her family were taken into government custody.

“We were an American family now living in an internment camp, and our constitutional rights were taken away from us,” Kuromiya says in the video. “It all started with fear and rumors, then it bloomed into the registration of Japanese-Americans. Then the labeling with physical tags and, eventually, internment.”

After her story, the video takes a turn for the surreal, with a sequence in which the woman who presented as Kuromiya takes off her glasses and hair and unmasks herself, revealing Muslim-American Hina Khan, an actress of Pakistani descent. “Don’t let history repeat itself,” Khan says, making the connection clear.

Director Aya Tanimura told the L.A. Times that Perry helped finance the expensive prosthetic materials needed for the sequence.

“I think like a lot of us who are terrified of Trump’s ideals and policies, she is too,” Tanimura said. “And this is one instance where she’s able to help educate someone — even one person — on the horrors of the past and what could potentially be repeated.”

Watch the film above.