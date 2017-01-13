Angel Olsen, Mitski, and more join daily song series during Trump's first 100 days

Back in October, artists including Death Cab for Cutie, Franz Ferdinand, and Local Natives contributed to 30 Days, 30 Songs, a daily series of songs released in the lead-up to the presidential election on Nov. 8. Now, the project has announced Our First 100 Days, a 100-installment series that, according to a press release, “aims to raise funds and awareness for organizations supporting causes that are under threat by the proposed policies of a Trump administration.”

Launched in conjunction with the indie record label conglomerate Secretly Group, the project will feature unreleased songs from Angel Olsen, How to Dress Well, Toro y Moi, the Mountain Goats, Whitney, the Range, Mitski, and many more. And proceeds from the project — available in a subscription format through Bandcamp for a minimum donation of $30 — will go to a similarly diverse batch of charitable causes: All Above All (pro-choice), Cosecha (pro-immigrant), Hoosier Action (for political organizing in Indiana), People’s Climate Movement (pro-environment), Southerners on New Ground (pro-intersectional social justice).

“We are incredibly proud of what we are pulling together with Our First 100 Days,” Secretly Group exec Phil Waldorf said in a statement. “Not only is it a collection of great music, it is the music community coming together, supporting many important organizations who will be the first line of defense against the policies of the new administration. We hope that people not only love the music and discover some new things with this collection, but they see it as an easy way to make a contribution to a cross section of organizations that need the support right now.”

The project launches when President-Elect Donald Trump is sworn into office on Jan. 20. For more details about participating artists and subscription information, head over to the official Our First 100 Days website.