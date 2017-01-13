Ed Sheeran breaks major Spotify records with new singles

Days after announcing his new album÷ (pronounced Divide) and releasing two brand new songs, “Shape of You” and “Castle on the Hill,” Ed Sheeran has broken multiple records on Spotify.

Spotify has confirmed that “Shape of You,” which is currently No. 1 on their charts in 39 countries, has broken the record previously set by Adele’s “Hello” for Best First Week for a Track, with over 52 million streams within a week of its debut. The song also beat Drake’s “One Dance” for Best Week for a Track and “Hello” for Best First Week in the UK.

Both songs broke the record for First Day Streams, with “Shape of You” picking up 6.8 million streams on Monday and “Castle on the Hill” following closely behind at 6.1 million.

According to the streaming service, the songs had a combined first week total of more than 88 million streams.

÷ is due out March 3 and will be Sheeran’s first album since 2014’s x (“Multiply”). The album is currently available for preorder.