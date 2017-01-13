R. Kelly won't perform at Donald Trump's inauguration either

R. Kelly won’t perform at Donald Trump’s inauguration next week.

“Despite the rumors circulating online, R. Kelly will not be performing at this year’s inauguration ceremony. Any reports stating otherwise are simply untrue,” Kelly posted to his Twitter account late Thursday.

Kelly is the latest performer to deny involvement with the festivities. Earlier on Thursday, singer Marie Osmond similarly batted away online discussion about her connection to the inauguration, writing on Twitter, “I had no intention of performing at this inauguration, no matter who won! I try to stay out of politics. I’m an entertainer.”

Thus far, the Trump team has managed to book singer Jackie Evancho, the Mormon Tabernacle Choir, the Rockettes, and a Bruce Springsteen cover band. Numerous artists, including Elton John and Garth Brooks, have turned down the chance to perform.