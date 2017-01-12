Entire Weird Al Yankovic music collection set for release

For decades, Weird Al Yankovic has been successfully parodying some of the biggest hits in music. Now, his full music collection is appropriately set to be released as an accordion box set.

Legacy Recordings and PledgeMusic announced on Thursday a partnership with the Grammy Award-winner on Squeeze Box: The Complete Works of Weird Al Yankovic. Slated for a fall 2017 release, the set is complete with Weird Al’s 14 studio albums, all remastered on CD, vinyl, and digital. Also included is a 100-page book of rare photos and memorabilia, as well as a bonus disc, Medium Rarities, consisting of Weird Al’s favorite non-album tracks.

Fittingly, this is no ordinary box set. The collection is stored in a replica of the artist’s signature accordion.

Squeeze Box is now available for pre-order.